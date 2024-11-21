Getty Images

Jelly Roll chatted with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis on the red carpet at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, where he showed off his more than 100-lb. weight loss.

“I feel great,” he told Davis. “I feel so good. I'm 100 lbs. lighter than I was on this carpet, over 100 lbs., I just don't know the exact number, maybe 120, than I was on this carpet last year.”

The singer insisted, “I feel great, and I'm gonna come back 100 lbs. lighter next year, and I'm gonna keep working on it. Man, I'm having the time of my life. I didn't want to do it in the dark. I've been such an honest person through all this journey, I wanted to address my struggle with obesity honestly and in front of everybody.”

Jelly Roll added, “Most people would have went and hid and tried to lose the weight. I was just like, 'They see it happening, let's talk about it.' I hope it inspires other big people, man, that we can change, that it's possible.”

He also dished on recently hanging with Prince Harry to make a hilarious promo video for the Invictus Games, which saw him giving the Duke of Sussex a (fake) neck tattoo!

“Prince Harry… what a dude!” he gushed. “The Duke of Sussex, man, he's the guy! He was awesome. What a sweet guy. I don't know how familiar you are with the Invictus Games but, man, what they're doing with that is just one of the greatest acts of humanity and bringing people together I've ever seen and honoring those that deserve to be honored, and I'm honored to you get to do it.”

Jelly Roll also talked about his own accomplishments, going from Best New Artist at the 2023 CMAs to earning an Entertainer of the Year nomination in 2024.

“It’s a big jump,” he said, adding, “You don’t realize how big of a jump it is until you’re in the moment of it of it, you're like, 'Man, this is way different.'"

He ultimately lost to Morgan Wallen, but Jelly Roll has more award shows coming up. The singer is also Grammy-nominated again, calling the honor “unreal.”