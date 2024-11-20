‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Files for Divorce

Getty Images

Two years after their separation, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby has officially pulled the plug on her marriage with Michael Darby.

After several seasons of saying that she would filed the papers, TMZ reports Ashley has finally filed for divorce.

Michael told TMZ that “an amicable and fair settlement” has been reached, including shared custody of their two sons, Dean and Dylan.

Just days ago, Ashley told Andy Cohen that is going to be a “very big update” during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She noted that she would be talking more about it at “The Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion.

They called it quits in April 2022.

Ashley broke the news, telling Bravo, “When Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”

She went on, “People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.”

There was a 29-year age gap between the couple. She pointed out that they were in “very different stages of our lives” with “different goals,” adding, “We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."