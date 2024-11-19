‘Voice’ Winner Sundance Head Breaks Silence on Accidental Shooting: ‘I Was Bleeding Out’

Instagram

Jason “Sundance” Head is lucky to be alive after accidentally shooting himself on November 15.

Sundance’s wife Misty Head had previously shared that he was standing outside his vehicle when he went to grab his .22. The gun came out of the holster, hit his jeep, and went off, shooting him in the stomach.

Head, who won Season 11 of “The Voice” with the help of mentor Blake Shelton, opened up about the scary incident on Facebook, thanking God, first responders, and the staff at UT Tyler Hospital in Tyler, Texas.

“I was sure that I was gonna die,” he shared in a video. “It was one of the craziest things that’s ever happened to me... But I really wanted to come on here and tell you guys that I am alive. I’m in a lot of pain. I was shot accidentally in the stomach. I was alone."

Sundance recalled, “I have a lot of life left, and that’s what I was telling these ladies and gentlemen that [were] trying to keep me alive during the whole process, man. I just, really, I’m so thankful for the first responders. They did a wonderful job.”

The star said he was “bleeding out” as cars continued to drive by, until a Good Samaritan stopped to help.

“Without you, man, I don’t think I was gonna make it,” he said. “I was bleeding out right there. Didn’t have anyone to help me, and, you know, I had about a dozen cars go by and see me and make eye contact, and they didn’t stop, they just kept going.”

“I’m telling you what, buddy, I was at the end of the road,” he went on. “So, I am really, really fortunate and thankful for the couple of gentlemen that did turn around, and I want to tell you honestly that I love you and I’m so thankful that you were in my life at that moment. And it wasn’t a chance meeting between us. And I look forward to spending more time with you in the future.”

Calling it the scariest thing he’s ever been through, he confirmed, “I still have the bullet in me.”

He also shared his love for his fans, saying, “So, I really love you, really thank you.

Sundance followed up with a second video, where he went into further detail about what happened.

The 46-year-old said he was on a hunting trip, and had driven to the property in Maydelle, TX and camped in a tent overnight. The next day he was loading up his Jeep to go out hunting, noting he always travels with an "old school" .22 revolver.

Head explained, "I had it in a holster and where I went wrong here was this holster had no strap to secure this thing inside of it, okay, so it was a quick draw holster… I really don’t know what happened still, but I was the only one there, and this is what I remember. I had put the backpack and the pistol in the passenger seat and I set them down and began to back up to leave… I set it down and I backed up to walk away and I was shot. It happened that fast."

Sundance went on, "What happened was that revolver slid out of the case and it hit the door jam on the Jeep… and it shot me. There is just no other way around it… I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it. At first I didn’t even know I was shot. I knew that that happened and I was like did I just get shot… I reached down to feel my stomach and the blood came out through my fingers. To be honest with you I was very scared then. I knew I had just got shot… I reached my hand into my pocket of my blue jeans to get my phone and my pockets were already full of blood and I couldn’t find my phone. I had put my phone in my backpack… it was in the seat right in front of me but I had just gone into shock… I couldn’t process anything. I didn’t understand."

The singer recalled putting both his hands on the would as he "took off running."

"I ran off the property, I jump the gate, I jumped our cattle gate that is chained together to get to the highway… I jumped that thing with one bound like I was 15 or 16 years old again. One hand on that sucker, I jumped right over it," he said, adding with a laugh, "I couldn’t do that again I’m telling you right now."

He called that moment of agility "the first little spot of divine intervention in this whole thing."

Head continued, "So I run out to the highway and I’m trying to flag people down… no one would stop. Finally after about a dozen cars I had a gentleman come back to help me and he was like an angel from heaven. I was never so glad to see somebody in my life."

Sundance promised to share more of his story soon.

After the shooting, Misty shared some initial updates about her husband’s condition.

“He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours,” she posted on Facebook. “Kids are in with him now. Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayer."

“It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him," she offered. "He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging."

The bullet entered above his navel and lodged in his abdomen, but did not nick any vital organs. Head had no phone, so was forced to flag down a car.