Sundance Head in Stable Condition After Accidentally Shooting Himself: 'Happened So Fast'

Getty Images

Sundance Head, 2016 Season 11 winner of "The Voice," is recovering well after accidentally shooting himself.

People magazine reports Head, 46, was hunting alone Friday at his Texas ranch when he shot himself in the stomach.

He was airlifted to a hospital, TMZ confirmed.

His wife posted on Facebook, “He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours. Kids are in with him now. Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayer."

“It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him," she offered. "He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging."

The bullet entered above his navel and lodged in his abdomen, but did not nick any vital organs. Head had no phone, so was forced to flag down a car.

"He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet," she went him. "I’m sure [the attending physician] said why but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue... We appreciate all the prayers."