Getty Images

Jax Taylor is opening up about the moment he found out estranged wife Brittany Cartwright was texting with his friend Julian.

Brittany previously discussed the fling on November 11 on Bravo's “Hot Mic,” and now Jax is telling his side of the story on the same podcast.

“We were sitting in my house, and her phone was on the coffee table,” he explained on the November 14 episode. “And a message popped up, and I looked at it, and it was a simple message from Julian. But it was at night, and it was just a very weird message, and I called her on it. I caught her in a couple of lies, and then I got it out of her an hour into the conversation. She finally broke and told me.”

He insisted, “I don’t think I would have been bothered by it if it was somebody else that I didn’t know. There was a whole five or six months where I wasn’t seeing anybody, but this was going on.”

According to Taylor, he and Brittany were still intimate through July when he found out she was allegedly sending naked photos to Julian.

“Then she was upstairs cleaning, and I just saw she was still talking to Julian and sending him pictures, like naked pictures, and pictures of my son,” Jax explained. “I lost it. That was where I hit the bottom of the barrel. That's where I saw red. I kind of had an out of body experience, I'm not gonna lie to you. I went crazy."

The reality star, who has cheated in the past, confessed, “I definitely got a taste of my own medicine."

He shared, "I want her to meet somebody," he concluded, "just not somebody I know."

When Cartwright spoke with “Hot Mic” she insisted they never talked about not dating within their friend group.

“We did not have a no dating in the friend group policy,” she said. “We never spoke about that because why would we? First off, I didn’t think I was going to hook up with his friend. It wasn’t planned. I wasn’t trying to go after one of his friends. That’s not how it happened.”

She added, "It was somebody that I felt like I knew and in our world," she added. "It’s so crazy because, like, how do you trust people? And I was single for the first time in L.A.”