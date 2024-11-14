Daniel Craig Talks Message of ‘Queer,’ Plays Coy on ‘Knives Out 3’ (Exclusive)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA

Daniel Craig is in the middle of promoting his new romantic drama “Queer,” which is based on the William S. Burroughs novel.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Daniel about the message of the movie, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Craig stars as an American expat in 1950s Mexico who pursues a recently discharged young U.S. Navy serviceman.

He said, “I think it’s a really beautiful, unusual, individual movie one of the greatest directors of our time has directed, filled with so much wonder and beauty. I hope people just come along and enjoy it, soak it up, and understand the sort of the emotional lives of these sort of messy people.”

Before Craig left, he also played coy on the upcoming “Knives Out 3,” noting that he could say “nothing.”

Melvin also chatted with Craig’s “Queer” co-star Drew Starkey, who plays his love interest.

Drew joked that he might have to “shield” his parents’ eyes for some of the intimate scenes.

Drew also stars in “Outer Banks,” which just wrapped up its fourth and final season — but is it really the end?

He commented, “We’ll see.”

As for what captivated audiences about the show, Drew answered, “The first season of the show came out during lockdown, and I think it offered a level of escapism for people. It’s fun, it’s lighthearted and it’s a blast to shoot.”