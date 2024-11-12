Dwayne Johnson Gives Advice to Next Sexiest Man Alive & Trolls Chris Evans (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson is on a mission to save Santa Claus and Christmas in the new Netflix movie “Red One”!

He chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere about bringing some action to the Christmas genre.

In the movie, Santa has been kidnapped, and his head of security (Johnson) and a bounty hunter (Chris Evans) join forces to find him.

Johnson revealed that the team behind the film included “Jumanji” director Jake Kasdan, who also co-wrote the film with Chris Morgan of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Johnson shared, “It was a great combination with ‘Jumanji’ with ‘Fast & Furious’ that’s what you find, and you also have ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ you also have ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ which is my favorite Christmas movie. I had a blast making this movie — we all did. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Mona asked what Dwayne’s code name would be, and what code name he would give to Chris.

He teased, “My code name: Sexiest Man Alive. Chris’ code name: Who the F**k Are You.”

Between himself and co-star Evans, there were two former Sexiest Man Alive title holders on the project.

Dwayne joked, “I told Chris my Sexiest Man Alive title is in perpetuity — it is forever. I don't give it up. Sorry, Chris. Sorry everybody else.”

The star shared his advice for the next guy, who will be revealed this week.

“The advice I have for the next title holder of Sexiest Man Alive is take it easy, take it light,” he said. “It's an awesome thing to be named, but also, you know, take it within perspective… because I also feel like sexy is when you don't try, so don't try. You just kind of are.”

Dwayne also dished on his excitement to be home for the holidays. “I look forward to just being with the girls and my family," he shared. "You know, I'm a proud girl dad of three daughters and I've been working hard like eight months and it's been a long time since I've seen them, so we can't wait to be home and be all together.”

He added there will be “lots of tequila,” too!