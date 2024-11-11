Shaboozey & Lainey Wilson Set to Perform at NFL Thanksgiving Games

Getty Images

Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson, and Lindsey Stirling are spending Thanksgiving with the NFL!

The three artists have signed on to perform during halftime at this year’s Thanksgiving games.

Shaboozey will sing at the Lions vs. Chicago Bears game, while Lainey is performing at the Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants. Stirling will be taking the stage at the Green Bay Packers/Miami Dolphins game.

In a statement, Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL, said, “As Thanksgiving brings loved ones together for a day of family, food, and football, we're proud to work with our clubs and broadcast partners to showcase extraordinary artists across our three games. The NFL on Thanksgiving provides artists with a massive platform that continues to grow, and we know this year’s games will bring another unforgettable day of football, music, and unifying moments for fans watching across the country and around the world.”