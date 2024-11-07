Sandra Lee Reveals Why She’s Attracted to Younger Fiancé Ben Youcef (Exclusive)

Instagram

Sandra Lee is living her best life with fiancé Ben Youcef!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Sandra, who dished on their relationship and her upcoming QVC special.

Sandra and Ben have been together since 2021.

When asked about their 13-year age difference, Sandra quipped, “He chased me up the street. I did not chase him.

“I’m normally attracted to older men, like at least 10 years my senior. I was never attracted to a younger man before I met Ben,” Sandra admitted, “but I love his values and his morals and the way he lives his life and how committed and dedicated [he is].”

They are now engaged and love each other’s families. She commented, “He’s got two kids, twins, they are 8 and we have a great time together. I love going to Disneyland, I love doing kid stuff. I mean, I’m Aunt Sandy to my nieces and nephews and at Christmas, I’m Aunt Sandy Clause.”

Just in time for the holidays, Lee is launching the QVC special Aunt Sandy Clause, which presents her “new collection of holiday décor, linens, kitchen, and entertaining essentials.”