Getty Images

“Supernatural” co-stars Rob Benedict and Ruth Connell are getting married!

Rob told People magazine, “We got engaged earlier in the year, right before we welcomed our daughter Margaret into the world.”

Benedict popped the question with a ring “designed by New York designer Sophie Ratner.”

He added, “Getting a lot of love and support from my older children. We are very happy and looking forward to the adventure."

Rob is also the father of Audrey and Calvin, his kids with ex-wife Mollie.

In February, Ruth announced the birth of Margaret.

Along with a series of photos, she gushed, “4 weeks old today…. The most ecstatic moment of my life was hearing Margaret Vivian Benedict’s healthy cry upon delivery…. 01.12.24 In love. Much longed for.”

Ruth showed some appreciation for all the love and support, writing, “Thank you @robenedict I love you, Calvin and Audrey, to all our friends and family - near and far - and to all the lovely people on here who have been so supportive ❤️.”

Rob and Ruth aren’t the only ones to find love on the “Supernatural” set!

Months ago, “Supernatural” actors DJ Qualls, 45, and Ty Olsson, 50, also announced their engagement.

Qualls broke the news of their engagement on an episode of “Locked and Probably Loaded with DJ and Kelly.”

He shared, “Ty and I became inseparable at the very beginning, just immediately. And over the last 10 years our relationship evolved to what it is today, and now we’re getting married.”