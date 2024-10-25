‘Naked & Afraid’ Contestant Sarah Danser Dead at 34

Instagram

Sarah Danser, who appeared on “Naked & Afraid,” has died following a car crash in Hawaii. She was 34.

Honolulu police told news station KSLA that the accident happened Sunday night in Kahala. A 59-year-old man was reportedly behind the wheel of a vehicle traveling eastbound when he lost control and hit a parked car.

KSLA reports Danser was a passenger in the parked car. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and died two days later.

A woman in the car with Sarah was hospitalized in serious condition, while another passenger refused treatment at the scene.

The 59-year-old driver was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police believe speed was to blame, not drugs or alcohol, according to KSLA.

Sarah described herself as a “Boat Captain, SCUBA Diver, Survivalist” on Instagram, and appeared on Seasons 8 and 11 of “Naked and Afraid.”

Danser went on to star on Seasons 4, 6, and 7 of “Naked and Afraid XL,” and the show “Fight to Survive” last year.

Her family told KSLA she had lived in Hawaii for 12 years and worked at Island Divers Hawaii in Hawaii Kai.

Her brother Jake Danser told the outlet, “Magical is the way to describe her. Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment that she was in.”

Her family shared that not only was she a survivalist, but she had survived breast cancer twice.

KSLA says the family is working with Island Divers to set up an ocean memorial.

Fellow “Naked and Afraid” contestant Melissa Lauren remembered Sarah on Facebook, writing, “I heard the heavy news of Sarah Danser passing yesterday. Sarah was of the most adventurous souls I’ve ever met. She wasn’t only a fierce survivalist on Naked and Afraid (she completed XL in South Africa with me), but a Breast Cancer survivor who kept an inspiring and positive attitude through her treatment.”