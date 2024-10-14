Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” alum Jason Tartick and TikTok creator Kat Stickler have gone their separate way after six months of dating.

They both shared the news on social media, calling the breakup “amicable.”

Jason wrote on Instagram Stories, “I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together. It’s fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life, that works out and other times it doesn’t. This time, it didn’t.”

He praised his ex, saying, “Kat has brought so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed. I will forever be grateful for her and of course, sweet MK,” referring to Kat’s daughter.

Tartick closed by writing, “This chapter closes amicably, and another opens, I’ll be rooting for her happiness and I am also rooting for mine.”

Kat addressed the split in a video, explaining, "So with two back-to-back hurricanes, I obviously didn't think it was the right time to talk about my personal life. But a lot of you have already guessed and, yes, Jason and I have broken up.”

She also called break up “amicable,” but said the couple “just didn’t work.”

Stickler insisted, “It's not love wasted. I feel like sometimes its so easy to think that when a relationship ends that the love is wasted. But love is never wasted. So, that's all I have to say."

Jason and Kat were first linked at Stagecoach in April, making it official on Instagram in June.

Alongside photos of Jason wrapping his arm around her, she wrote, “Heart is full 🫶.”

In one pic, Jason was even kissing her on the cheek.

Tartick was a Season 14 contender on "The Bachelorette," Becca Kufrin's season.