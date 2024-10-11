James & Oliver Phelps ‘Felt Like It Was Yesterday’ Being on ‘Harry Potter’ Sets for New Show (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with James and Oliver Phelps aka the “Harry Potter” Weasley twins to dish on their “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking” show at the Warner Bros. Television Group and Fenty Beauty Fall TV Season Party.

James explained, “There's nine teams… of two bakers… They've never worked together before, but the vast majority of them are huge ‘Harry Potter’ fans, and they're the best of the best and it's basically who's to find the best baker within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.”

He added, “We’re just lucky enough to be hosting it, but also lucky to actually see them up close creating all these amazing creations and getting to taste it. That’s the perk of the job.”

Oliver added with a smile, “Luckily, by the end of it, a lot of the bakers realized that they should make a bit more for us because we just like linger around the table.”

The brothers got to film on some of the “Harry Potter” sets, and Oliver shared, “There was moments when we were filming on some of these sets and it felt like it was yesterday when we were last filming on them, so it was really special.”

James added that due to the studio tours, they had to film their show at night. “That made it even more magical, got to say that, because the whole crew was just involved everyone had a great time.”