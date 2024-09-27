Daniel Radcliffe’s Touching Tribute to ‘Harry Potter’ Co-star Maggie Smith

Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe is paying tribute to his “Harry Potter” co-star Maggie Smith, who died Friday at 89.

Radcliffe shared in a statement to Variety, “The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for ‘David Copperfield,’ which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her.”

He went on, “The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films.”

He continued, “She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny. I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

Daniel played Harry Potter in the films, while Maggie played Professor Minerva McGonagall.

Bonnie Wright, who played Hogwarts student Ginny Weasley, remembered Smith on Instagram, writing, “Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house ❤️ You will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favorite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time.”

Rupert Grint, known as Ginny’s older brother Ron Weasley, changed his Instagram profile photo to a throwback of Maggie and himself.

Smith’s “Downton Abbey” family honored the star as well.

Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary Crawley, the granddaughter of Maggie’s Dowager Countess of Grantham, told People magazine, "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."

Hugh Bonneville, who played Maggie’s son Robert Crawley, shared with the outlet, “Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.”