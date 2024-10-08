Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley got candid about ex-husband Michael Jackson in her memoir, “From Here to the Great Unknown.”

Presley, 54, died from a small bowel obstruction in January 2023, and her daughter Riley Keough completed her book.

Jackson, 50, died in 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie was still married to Danny Keough at the time Michael professed his love to her on a Las Vegas trip, and she divorced Keough soon after.

She recalled, “Michael said, ‘I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children.’ I didn’t say anything immediately, but then I said, ‘I’m really flattered, I can’t even talk.’ By then, I felt I was in love with him, too.”

Presley revealed Michael, who was 35 at the time, was a virgin.

“He told me he was still a virgin,” she wrote. “I think he had kissed Tatum O’Neal, and he’d had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn’t been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened.”

She went on, “I was terrified, because I didn’t want to make the wrong move. When he decided to first kiss me, he just did it. He was instigating everything. They physical stuff started happening, which I was shocked at. I had thought that maybe we wouldn’t do anything until we got married, but he said, ‘I’m not waiting!’”

It was a happy time for the pair, and she gushed, “I was actually so happy. I’ve never been that happy again.”

They wed in 1994, just 20 days after her divorce from Danny.

Initially, they had a strong connection. Presley called him an “amazing conversationalist” and “truly remarkable,” sharing, “I’ve never ever seen or felt [that] in my entire life, other than with my dad [Elvis Presley]. I feel really, really lucky that he let me in.”

Presley added, “I fell in love with him because he was normal, just f**king normal. His normal was a side that no one saw. His mom would say, ‘He told you that stuff?’ and Janet [Jackson] would say, ‘I’ve never heard him talk about anything like that.’”

She said of his fame, “With everyone else, he would snap his fingers if somebody brought up anything he didn’t like — snap, and you’re out. Because he could create his own world. And in that world, everyone had to agree with what he said.

“But in our world, I would say what I felt and he loved that about me because it wasn’t aimed at him. I could be real without hiding anything.”

The star also addressed the child molestation allegations that were made against Michael, writing, “As for child molestation, I never saw a goddamn thing like that. I personally would have killed him if I had.”

Eventually, the short-lived romance started to unravel and Lisa Marie suspected he was using drugs.

She wrote, “Michael was being really awful — he got mad at me for asking questions. I said, ‘What’s really happening here? If you have a problem, I’ll go with you to rehab.'”

He was seeing a doctor in New York at the time who allegedly “threatened” Presley for asking question.

“I said, ‘I’m just trying to find out what’s going on with my husband,'” she insisted.

Soon, MJ told his wife to go back to California.

She shared, “So I left. I wanted him to come too, but he didn’t. I filed for divorce very shortly, thereafter.” They finalized their divorce in 1996.

The relationship didn’t end there. Riley writes in the book that they continued to visit Jackson’s Neverland ranch, and her mom kept hooking up with Michael.

Lisa Marie also wrote, “We went back and forth for years. He had wanted me to have his children so badly and I didn’t want to.”

She began to see him as “controlling and calculating,” and wrote that she once told him, “You’re like a snake, I don’t know what you’re going to crawl out from under…”

Riley said of her mom’s last conversation with Michael, “He didn’t sound sober. He said, ‘You were right, everybody around me wants to kill me.’ It was their last conversation.”

After he died, Keough said her mom sat with his coffin for hours following the funeral.

Riley shared, “My mother told me that she communicated with Michael through her dreams for months after he died.”