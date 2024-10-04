Instagram

Jason Duggar is a married man!

The former “19 Kids and Counting” star and his girlfriend Maddie Grace just said “I do” at a fall-themed wedding in Tennessee.

The couple opened up to People magazine about their big day, as they hosted 300 guests at the Estate at Sweetwater Creek in Newport.

Ahead of the nuptials, Maddie shared they were looking forward to “having everybody together just to celebrate us, because you never get another day in your life where all of your loved ones are together.”

Jason, 24, is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 12th of 19 children, and his siblings played a big role in the ceremony.

People reports Jedidiah was his best man, while James, Justin and Jackson Duggar were groomsmen. Sisters Johanna, Jennifer, Jordan and Josie were bridesmaids for Maddie.

Guests prayed over the couple’s rings in a “ring warming” ceremony before Jason and Maddie tied the knot.

Maddie, who wore a long-sleeved, flowing gown, walked down the aisle to Sleeping at Last’s song “Turning Page.”

Waiting for her at the altar was Jason, who looked handsome in a tan suit.

At the reception, it was dinner and dancing as the Duggar newlyweds treated friends and family to an Italian dinner with cheesecake and ice cream for dessert.

Next up, they are headed to Italy for their honeymoon!

Jason and Maddie first connected on Instagram in December 2023, the relationship moved fast. By May, they were Instagram official. He popped the question in August.