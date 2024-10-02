Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown, 20, and Jake Bongiovi, 22, are giving fans a first look at their wedding!

The couple first married in May in an intimate ceremony in the U.S., before reports began circulating that they were having a bigger celebration in Italy in September.

Millie shared the photos that appear to be from the Italian wedding on Instagram, writing, “forever and always, your wife,” while Jake shared pics as well, posting, “forever and always, your husband.” Both stars tagged Divine Day Photography.

For the ceremony, Elle reports the bride wore a corset style Oscar de la Renta gown with a dramatic train and veil. Bongiovi looked handsome in a tuxedo featuring a white jacket and black pants, and tagged Tom Ford in one of the photos.

The fairy-tale images gave a glimpse at the romantic wedding, including the couple kissing on their big day.

Other photos reveal the couple changed outfits, with Millie posing in a lace corset-style dress and Jake in a black suit.

The “Stranger Things” star had a third look for the reception, as one pic shows her dancing in a satin minidress.

Brown previously told Glamour of marrying Jake, “My dream was to have a baby,” she said. “I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me. So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn’t want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this.’”