Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene are officially married!

The musician, 39, and the alligator tour guide, 49, said “I do” along the water at Des Allemandes in Louisiana on Thursday.

The wedding took place at the bayou where Dufrene operates his swamp tours. Air boats were docked nearby.

DailyMail.com posted photos of the “Summertime Sadness” singer walking down the aisle with her father Robert Grant, before exchanging vows with Dufrene.

Afterward, the newlyweds held hands as they walked to the reception tent nearby.

Del Rey stunned in a scoop-neck wedding dress featuring a train, and wore her hair pulled back into a long ponytail tied with a light blue ribbon. Meanwhile Dufrene looked dapper in a dark suit with brown shoes.

Photos reveal that Lana’s siblings Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant were also there for Del Rey’s big day.

The nuptials came hours after TMZ reported that Lana and Jeremy had picked up a marriage license on September 23.

It seems Lana and Jeremy have known each other since at least 2019, when he first appeared on her Instagram. At the time, she had just taken a boat tour and wrote, "Jeremy lemme be captain.”

It is believed they started dating years later as they were spotted multiple times together since May 2024.

The couple made a big splash when they attended Karen Elson and Lee Foster’s swanky wedding together in NYC earlier this month, alongside her famous friends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.