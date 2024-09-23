Elle King Is Pregnant with Baby #2 After Reconciling with Dan Tooker

Getty Images

Elle King is going to be a mom again!

The singer announced the news on Monday, revealing she is pregnant with a baby boy, her second with partner Daniel Tooker.

Elle posted the baby’s gender reveal on Instagram. In the video, the singer stands alongside her son Lucky, 3, and Dan, and pulls a string that releases blue confetti and balloons on the trio.

King and Tooker looked shocked and delighted at the revelation they are having another boy.

She wrote in the caption, "Doubling down 💙."

The news comes days after she revealed to People magazine that she and Dan were back together and “starting fresh.”

"We had to grow," she explained, adding, "I don't know. I'll try anything twice."

The singer, who dropped her new single “High Road” on Friday, said Lucky played a role in the reconciliation.

"He's definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?" King said. "We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let's put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn't get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort."

It sounds like the couple have found happiness in Nashville.

"We're starting fresh,” she said. “We just bought a really gorgeous new house in the mountains of Nashville. It's happy, it's beautiful. I'm very happy, I'm very content, which is nice, and I don't know if I've ever really felt that, so it's a blessing."

The couple met in 2019, when Elle stopped by his tattoo shop for some new ink. They got engaged in 2020.