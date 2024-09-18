Elle King & Dan Tooker Rekindle Their Romance

Getty Images

Elle King and Dan Tooker are back together!

King confirmed the news to People magazine, explaining they are “starting fresh” following their split.

"We had to grow," she explained, adding, "I don't know. I'll try anything twice."

The singer, who drops her new single “High Road” on Friday, said their son Lucky, 3, played a role in the reconciliation.

"He's definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?" King said. "We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let's put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn't get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort."

It sounds like the couple have found happiness in Nashville.

"We're starting fresh,” she said. “We just bought a really gorgeous new house in the mountains of Nashville. It's happy, it's beautiful. I'm very happy, I'm very content, which is nice, and I don't know if I've ever really felt that, so it's a blessing."

The couple met in 2019, when Elle stopped by his tattoo shop for some new ink. They got engaged in 2020.

Last year, she told People magazine of Tooker, "There was this electric thing that I've never felt before. We hung out, laughed, then he tattooed me, and I posted a picture and said, 'Getting tattooed by my next ex-husband.' We've been in love ever since."