Kathryn Crosby, Actress & Singer Who Was Bing Crosby's Widow, Dies at 90

Kathryn Crosby, an actress and singer active in the Golden Age of Hollywood who was the widow of crooner Bing Crosby, died Friday evening surrounded by friends.

THR reports Crosby, who was 90, was at her Hillsborough, California, home at the time of her death.

Known as Kathryn Grant in her Hollywood days, she wed Bing Crosby, who was more than 30 years her senior, on October 24, 1957, and was with him until his death 20 years later.

Crosby wrote of her time with Bing in the books "Bing and Other Things" (1967), "My Life with Bing" (1983), and "My Last Years with Bing" (2002).

Born November 25, 1933, in West Columbia, Texas, Crosby's film debut came in 1953. She was best remembered for the Technicolor fantasy epic "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad" (1958), which featured the Dynamation special effects of Ray Harryhausen.

Other films work included an uncredited appearance in Hitchcock's "Rear Window" (1954), and roles in "Operation Mad Ball" (1957) and "Anatomy of a Murder" (1959).

She appeared with her husband on his sitcom "The Bing Crosby Show" in 1965 and on his televised Christmas specials, but appeared only sporadically on TV otherwise, including a role in the made-for-TV horror flick "The Initiation of Sarah" (1978).

One of her most high-profile professional gigs in decades came with the 1996 Broadway revival of "State Fair," which was producer David Merrick's last show. It received two Tony nominations, but closed after 118 performances.

Not having made a feature since 1959, she appeared in Henry Jaglom's "Queen of the Lot" in 2010, her last film or TV work

In 2000, she remarried to Maurice Sullivan, but lost him in a car accident in 2010 that also seriously injured Crosby.