Meryl Streep & Martin Short Spark More Romance Rumors at Emmys

Getty Images

Meryl Streep, 75, and Martin Short, 74, had everyone talking after they sat together at the Emmys!

The “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars continued to spark romance rumors as they smiled and laughed together in the audience.

Short’s rep previously shut down dating gossip following the 2024 Golden Globes in January, telling People magazine at the time they were “just very good friends, nothing more.”

Soon after, the comedian doubled down on Bill Maher’s podcast, claiming they were not a couple.

Despite the denials, Streep and Short looked extra chummy three weeks ago at the “OMITB” premiere after-party, where they were spotted holding hands! At the time, a source told People the stars are “just friends.”

Last month, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Martin… and he gushed about his love for Meryl and their friendship.

Mona asked, “Had your friendship grown since playing so close characters?”

Martin shared, “It's been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed in October that Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, had separated six years earlier.