‘Shōgun’ Star Anna Sawai on Possibly Joining Marvel (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Shōgun” star Anna Sawai looked stunning in a Vera Wang gown at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Anna about rumors that she could be joining the Marvel universe.

The Emmy nominee played coy, saying, “I don’t know what I’m doing next.”

“I’m finding out for the first time,” Sawai went on. “I still don’t know anything.”

This year, “Shōgun” had the most nominations, with 25.

Anna commented, “It’s just mind-blowing… I wasn’t thinking about the awards, and so when people started talking about it in our conversations, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not going to happen, like, that’s too much,’ and now it’s happening, so I’m just happy that people are responding and people are celebrating what we worked on.”

As for how she transforms into her character Toda Mariko, Sawai shared, “You live in the character for months and by then, I felt like I was dreaming the same dreams that she would dream… I had nightmares about my long-lost friend and I didn’t know why I was dreaming that but it was because we were about to shoot a scene with Lady Ochiba… You just be.”

While Anna is more of a homebody, she is looking forward to chatting it up with big names like Jodie Foster.

Sawai said, “I know that Jodie Foster is here. I sat with her on a roundtable, and she was just so genuine and so nice so I’m excited to see her again.”