‘Shōgun’s’ Hiroyuki Sanada Reacts to Being a 2024 Emmys Favorite (Exclusive)

ABC

On Sunday, “Shōgun” star Hiroyuki Sanada hit the red carpet for the 2024 Emmys, ahead of what could be a big night for the series

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Hiroyuki, who reacted to being among the favorites to win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Hiroyuki said he was just “so happy” to be nominated, saying, “I’d love to have fun with the other nominees.”

He will be going up against Idris Elba, Gary Oldman, Donald Glover, Dominic West and Walter Goggins in the category.

Sanada was “excited” to be reunited with his castmates, including Anna Sawai. They have been partying up all weekend at the Emmy pre-parties!

Hiroyuki also spoke about his character Toranaga’s courage to stop war and make peace, plus the message he hopes the show sends in today’s world.

He said, “He prevailed with courage, to make peaceful era and stop war. That was his intention, so I love sacrifice but sad that everyone knows the meaning of their life.”