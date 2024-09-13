Janet Jackson is looking back at a major wardrobe malfunction… that happened years before the 2004 Super Bowl.

While speaking with British Vogue about her famous “Rhythm Nation” look, she recalled a “funny story about this outfit.”

Back in the 1990s, Jackson said she was performing “Rhythm Nation” for the Queen of England when her pants split!

“Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack. I mean badly,” Jackson recalled, adding, “Can you imagine if I just would have flashed her for a hot second?”

Janet said, “I couldn’t believe it happened. I thought, ‘Oh, my God.’” She continued, “And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened.”

The 58-year-old star continued, “The whole time [the outfit] was fine,” until it came to performing for the queen.

Thinking on her feet, Janet said despite the choreography, “I never turned my back to her… I just faced forward.”

She also revealed the inspiration behind the look was the Ray Bradbury book “Fahrenheit 451.”

Jackson “added a lot more to it,” including metal plates, with the help of fashion designer Bill Whitten.