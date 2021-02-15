Janet Jackson Breaks Her Silence After Justin Timberlake’s Apology

Getty Images

More than 15 years after their Super Bowl mishap, Justin Timberlake apologized to Janet Jackson.

In a statement, he wrote, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed

In 2004, Timberlake and Jackson made headlines for their controversial Super Bowl performance, which ended when Timberlake apparently accidentally exposed Janet’s breast while pulling her bustier back.

After the scandal, Jackson’s music was pulled from MTV, VH1, and many radio stations, and she was not allowed to attend the Grammys that year. Timberlake was able to attend the show after apologizing for the mishap.

Timberlake also apologized to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, who he dated for three years until 2002. Timberlake has been facing social media backlash for how he handled his split with Spears.

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from,” Timberlake continued. “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this."

Following his apology, singer Tinashe showed her support for Janet and Britney. She wrote, “Anyone who knows me knows Britney Spears and Janet Jackson are literally my two biggest idols in the whole universe and I just hope they know how much they mean to me/us.”

When a fan asked what her favorite songs are, Tinashe answered, “The velvet rope album is my favorite album of all time.”

Janet responded to Tinashe’s tweet with a black heart and hug emoji.

Since Timberlake’s apology, Janet’s 1986 album "Control” skyrocketed to the top spot on Apple’s Top 40 Pop Albums chart.

In response to the major achievement, Janet told her fans on Twitter, “I was at home just the other day by myself, and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me, and I'm so thankful for him being in my life.”