Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Finalize Divorce

Getty

Joe Jonas, 35, and Sophie Turner, 28, have settled their divorce, People magazine reports.

In court docs filed September 6 and obtained by the mag on Tuesday, a judge has ruled their marriage “irretrievably broken” and the union “dissolved,” meaning, “The parties are restored to the status of being single.”

While Joe and Sophie did reach a settlement, the particulars were not disclosed. The papers state that the agreement is "in the best interests of the parties and this family."

TMZ was told the exes attended mediation to iron out the property and custody portions of the settlement.

The news comes one year after Jonas filed for divorce.

Afterward, the stars took to Instagram to post “a statement from the two of us” that read, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The painful split played out in the headlines, but by May the dust seemed to have settled.

Turner told British Vogue at the time, "I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all I can ask for.”

Looking to the future, she said she hoped they can still be one big, happy family. “My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there,” Sophie said. “Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents. I don’t care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them.”

Jonas and Turner started seeing each other in 2016, announcing their engagement the following year.