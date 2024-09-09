Selena Gomez Can’t Carry Children Due to Medical Issues: ‘Something I Had to Grieve’

Getty Images

Selena Gomez, 32, is opening up about her boyfriend Benny Blanco and her hopes of becoming a mom someday, in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The singer gushed over Benny, telling the magazine, “I’ve never been loved this way,” Gomez tells me. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Blanco is equally head over heels, recently telling Howard Stern he hopes to marry Selena in the future.

Gomez said of Benny’s conversation with Howard, “He can’t lie. After the interview, I was dying laughing. Like, ‘Anything else you wanted to put out there?’”

Instagram

At another point in the conversation, she added, “We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules. I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star has no intention of changing her name if they do tie the knot. “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

Selena also talked about wanting to start a family and got candid about her fertility issues.

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”

Gomez later explained, “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

The star said of becoming a mom, “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”