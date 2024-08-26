Selena Gomez Is 'Honored' to Be Part of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Revival (Exclusive)

Stewart Cook/Disney

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are back solving yet another murder on “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4.

They chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about what’s in store, and Selena talked returning to her roots with David Henrie for the upcoming “Wizards of Waverly Place” spin-off.

This season on “OMITB,” the gang heads to Hollywood after being offered a movie about their podcast.

Steve explained, “We've been offered — we think — a movie about our podcast, but we don't really understand that it's going to be played by different people. So, we go to Hollywood and we are introduced to our doppelganger stars, we go to a Hollywood party, and then it takes off from there.”

Selena added, “It's been really fun,” and Martin dished, “The mystery-solving part is really fabulous this season.”

In the fictional movie, Eugene Levy will play Steve’s character Charles, Zach Galifianakis portrays Martin’s Oliver and Eva Longoria will step in as Selena’s Mabel.

While they didn’t get to choose who would play them, Steve called the casting “so good.” Selena shared her reaction, saying, “I found it a compliment. I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’”

Dishing on her character’s arc, Selena said, “I think that Mabel has been on a constant evolution throughout the series, trying to find a home, trying to find where she belongs. At the same time knowing what she wants to do. Honestly, I love being able to play a character that I’ve molded into what I feel comfortable with. I’m just glad that it is received well.”

This season, Short’s character Oliver’s relationship with Meryl Streep’s Loretta is heating up (as has some fan speculation about a real-life romance!), and he gushed about his love for Meryl and their friendship.

Mona asked, “Had your friendship grown since playing so close characters?”

Martin shared, “It's been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person.”

Steve added, “Meryl is a friend to all of us… I very fortunately had a movie with her. If I don't see her for two years you get back together and you're already laughing and talking. It's friendly.”

Mona also asked about the friendship between Selena and comedy legends Steve and Martin. She said of meeting them for the first time, “I was nervous. This was my second TV show that I'd ever done. I was really excited, but I have to be genuine, the first day we shot I felt I could take a deep breath because I knew I was in good company,” she said.

Mona asked, “Do you now understand the inside jokes?”

Gomez said, “Oh, definitely. I've heard their bits and their comedy show a thousand times.”

As for stepping in as executive producer and guest star of the upcoming “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” she said, “It took years, honestly. It was just an idea and then after probably four years we came up with an idea.”

Selena continued, “I was immediately on board, and I can't wait to bring this show to a whole new generation. And I'm honored to pay homage to where I started.”