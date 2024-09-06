JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Tells ‘True Crime News’ About His Quest for New Evidence

Randall Simons/Polaris

There is a stunning new twist in the JonBenét Ramsey case. Her father, John Ramsey, wants the crime scene retested and he’s talking about it on “True Crime News.”

Ramsey tells host Ana Garcia he hopes the tests will provide new DNA evidence in the 1996 case of his murdered daughter.

The new sit-down is one of several exclusives coming this season on “True Crime News,” a new series from the producers of “Extra.”

From murder mysteries to the most bizarre and shocking crimes, the daily show is going behind the headlines on the most high-profile cases.

Ana told “Extra,” “For the last few months, the ‘True Crime’ team and I have been traveling the country interviewing people on the most compelling crime cases out there right now.”

She added, “I’m so honored to be hosting ‘True Crime News.’ It means the world to me… to be able to give a voice to survivors and victims of crime and hopefully give them justice.”