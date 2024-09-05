Michael Keaton Wants to Change Stage Name to Michael Keaton Douglas

Getty Images

While Michael Keaton has been a known name for decades, he is going back to his roots!

Keaton is planning to make a change to his professional name, incorporating his birth name Michael Douglas into the mix.

In future projects, Michael would like to be credited as Michael Keaton Douglas.

While he was hoping the change would happen on his recent film “Knox Goes Away,” Michael said he “forgot.”

In an interview with People magazine, Michael shared, “I said, ‘Hey, just as a warning, my credit is going to be Michael Keaton Douglas.’ And it totally got away from me. And I forgot to give them enough time to put it in and create that. But that will happen.”

Keaton revealed that he was not allowed to use his birth name since SAG, of course, already had an actor by the name of Michael Douglas, later the star of “Romancing the Stone,” “Fatal Attraction,” and “Basic Instinct.”

The “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” star couldn’t go by Mike Douglas, either, because of the household-name talk show host.

He opted to go with Michael Keaton, a name that has been attached to him since the ‘70s, when he appeared on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”