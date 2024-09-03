Megan Thee Stallion Set to Host & Perform at 2024 VMAs

Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is pulling double duty at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards: not only is she hosting the show, the rapper is performing, too!

It’s a big year for the star, who released her latest album “MEGAN” and launched the Hot Girl Summer tour.

She’s up for seven VMAs this year, including Best Collaboration with GloRilla and Best Hip Hop.

Megan joins an A-list lineup of performs at the VMAs that already includes Anitta, KAROL G, LL Cool J, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Benson Boone, Lisa, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter.

This year’s Video Vanguard Award honoree Katy Perry will also be on hand to perform a medley of her biggest hits!

