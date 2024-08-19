Getty Images

Danielle Fishel, 43, is battling breast cancer, she revealed on her podcast “Pod Meets World.”

The “Boy Meets World” actress explained that she was recently diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).

On Monday’s episode, Danielle shared, “So I would like to share something with our listeners… I was recently diagnosed with DCIS which is a form of breast cancer.”

She continued, “It is very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero. I was diagnosed with high grade DCIS with microinvasion. And I'm going to be fine. I'm having surgery to remove it.”

Following surgery, Danielle will require “some follow-up treatment.”

Fishel emphasized, “The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment.”

Danielle said she always imagined if she was diagnosed with cancer she would “suffer in silence,” adding, “My first instinct when I was diagnosed was to do that clam-up thing… and then what I realized is the more people I talk to, the more people have their own experiences.”