Former Bachelor Ben Higgins, 35, and wife Jessica Clarke, 29, have a baby on the way!

They shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “The next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February ❤️.”

The couple included a video of their love story — set to Cody Johnson’s song “On My Way to You” — including Ben popping the question and the pair getting married.

Followers then see Clake giving herself a shot in the stomach in the video, which may have been related to fertility treatments. Afterward, the couple’s dog is wearing a “Big Brother” handkerchief and the couple surprises friends and family with the exciting baby news.

The video ends with a glimpse at the baby’s sonogram!

Back in January, Ben spoke with Life & Style about married life and wanting to start a family.

He called his marriage “spectacular,” adding, “My wife is the most loving, caring wife, and I hope she would say the same about me as a husband.”

As for what was next, he shared, “Starting a family. God willing, two kids. That would be awesome!”