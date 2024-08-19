Celebrity News August 19, 2024
Bachelor Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Expecting First Child
Former Bachelor Ben Higgins, 35, and wife Jessica Clarke, 29, have a baby on the way!
They shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “The next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February ❤️.”
The couple included a video of their love story — set to Cody Johnson’s song “On My Way to You” — including Ben popping the question and the pair getting married.
Followers then see Clake giving herself a shot in the stomach in the video, which may have been related to fertility treatments. Afterward, the couple’s dog is wearing a “Big Brother” handkerchief and the couple surprises friends and family with the exciting baby news.
The video ends with a glimpse at the baby’s sonogram!
Back in January, Ben spoke with Life & Style about married life and wanting to start a family.
He called his marriage “spectacular,” adding, “My wife is the most loving, caring wife, and I hope she would say the same about me as a husband.”
As for what was next, he shared, “Starting a family. God willing, two kids. That would be awesome!”
Ben and Jessica met on social media in 2018, and became engaged in March 2020. They wed in November 2021 at The Estate near Nashville.