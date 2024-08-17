Rosie O'Donnell's Son Blake Is Married!

Instagram

Rosie O'Donnell is celebrating the marriage of her son Blake O'Donnell to his longtime love Teresa Garofalow Westervelt!

On Friday, Blake, who at 24 is O'Donnell's youngest son, exchanged vows with Westervelt before partying in front of a group of their family and friends.

Blake looked dapper in black tie, including a white tux jacket and black pants. Teresa wore her hair up and a stunning white gown with floral lace.

In one photo O'Donnell posted to Instagram, the couple is seen dancing in a dreamy setting made more romantic with dry ice.

O'Donnell, in a pale green suit embroidered with flowers, danced with Blake to Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time." O'Donnell captioned their mom-son photo, "If ur lost u can look and u will find me - time after time - our mother son dance song," she wrote in the caption of one post, adding in another: "So much love ❤️."

She had been hyping the ceremony — which took place the same day as her close pal Madonna's 66th birthday — all week, including posting images of herself getting ready. The day before, she gushed, "HE’S GETTING MARRIED IN THE MORNING!!!!!!!"

Rosie announced the engagement in December 2022. Fittingly, considering her love of — and time on — Broadway, O'Donnell's son popped the question during a performance of "Phantom of the Opera." The proposal happened to occur the same night Hillary Clinton was in the audience.

The happy couple has been together for more than seven years — and they met on Instagram! "5 years ago I slid into your dm and I'm soooo grateful you didn't ignore me," he wrote on Instagram in 2021.

Rosie, 62, has five kids, four with ex-partner Kelli Carpenter and one with ex-wife Michelle Rounds, who died by suicide in 2017.