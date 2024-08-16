Getty Images

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson are every bit the couple, despite reports.

News broke on Friday that the couple had called off their engagement, but Johnson’s rep tells People magazine, “They are happily together.”

The news comes after Dakota was reportedly spotted in Malibu last weekend without her emerald engagement ring.

The pair was most recently seen in the U.K. in June, as Dakota supported Chris at the Glastonbury Festival.

After getting together in 2017, it was reported they briefly split in 2019 and again in May 2024. By June, however, sources told People they were “going strong.”

An insider said at the time, “They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on."

They have also received attention for their close relationship with Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, “I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”