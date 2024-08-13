Danielle Levitt/Bravo

Check out a new trailer for the 15th season of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

This season, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are all returning, along with welcoming newcomers Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff.

Things can change in a New York minute, and drama can ensue when rumors start spreading among the ladies! Only time will tell if longstanding friendships are strong enough to weather the storm as secrets start shaking things up.

In the trailer, Erin is seen confronting her husband Abe during a dinner. She tells him, “You have been lying to me. That’s f**ed up!”

Abe shows no emotion as he looks side to the side.

The scene cuts to Erin crying, telling Brynn Whitfield, “It’s rocking me and I’m not okay.”

It looks like Erin and Abe have moved on from the drama, though.

She recently gushed about Abe in April. She wrote on Instagram, “I love nothing more than sitting around getting philosophical, dreaming up new business ventures, laughing and hanging with our little fam. You’re an eternal optimist and I love that the most about you. I wish for you everything you wish for yourself this year.”

In other parts of the trailer, there is pregnancy drama, with Jessel claiming that the woman in question “had this wild night and ended up getting pregnant by some other guy.”

Rebecca wasn’t happy about Jessel spilling the gossip, saying, “You f**king told her. What did you say?"

Minkoff has four kids with husband Gavin Bellour.

In another part of the trailer, Brynn throws some shade at Minkoff, who is known for her designer handbags, telling a friend, “Rebecca Minkoff? I don’t know if you ever heard of her. If you were just at Nordstrom Rack, you probably saw her stuff.”

Brynn also gets into a heated argument with Ubah Hassan.

When Ubah tells Brynn to Google her name, Brynn responds, “You're not Naomi [Campbell], you're not Gisele [Bündchen]."

Ubah shouts, “Naomi wish! Gisele wish!”