Getty Images

Over 10 years after Taylor Swift and Conor Kennedy broke up, he is ready for marriage to Brazilian singer Giulia Be.

On Monday, Kennedy, 30, and Be, 24, announced their engagement on Instagram.

Along with posting a series of photos, Giulia wrote, “easiest yes of all time 🩵💍.”

The post also included a video of Giulia and Conor kissing after the proposal.

As they are embracing each other in a dark room surrounded by candles, Giulia tells him, “I literally can’t believe this. I’m dreaming. This is a dream, this is a dream. I’m so happy.”

Conor responds, “I love you so much, potato.”

Calling it “the best day ever,” Giulia says, “I love it that we’re both sweaty and after work and gross and disgusting. It’s perfect. I love you so much.”

A source told Page Six that Conor popped the question with a Tiffany & Co. ring.

The outlet reports Conor and Giulia have been dating since 2022. Their romance got serious for her to eventually relocate from Rio de Janeiro to L.A. to live with him.