Getty Images

Sam Worthington was on hand at D23 this weekend, where “Avatar 3” was announced!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Sam, who dished on what’s to come with “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

While he couldn’t say “too much” with the bigwigs present, Worthington teased, “We’re just expanding on the world and going deeper with these characters.”

Sam has been part of the franchise for 18 years. He said, “It’s a long time and, you know, it’s like my second family, and I bring my own family to set now, which is interesting. It’s one of those gifts that you don’t expect as an actor when you first start out, to be part of something and tell a story that resonates that much.”

Worthington wasn’t expecting to be in a movie that became the highest-grossing movie of all time!

Staying humble, Sam referenced famed director James Cameron while explaining the key to the success of the franchise. He commented, “Jim’s always said you got to get the characters right and if it’s about heart and what people are willing to do for their families and the sacrifices they’re willing to make, then all the bells and whistles on top, just take it to the next level, but we have to have the solid heart in the middle of it.”

Terri also spoke with Sam’s co-star Zoe Saldana, who gave her own tease for “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

She dished, “This next ‘Avatar’ is called ‘Fire and Ash.’ The second one was called ‘The Way of Water,’ and everything you know about that was bringing you into the part of Pandora that lives underwater and the people, the communities that live around water, and this time is definitely relating to fire, which is another very strong element, and the journey will take us through the ebbs and flows of the new sets of challenges that the Sully family will have to face.”