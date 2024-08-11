Getty Images

Nev Schulman, the popular "Catfish" host, nearly lost his life last weekend — and he took to Instagram to let fans know how grateful he is to be on his way to a full recovery after breaking his neck in a bike accident.

Schulman, 39, wrote that on Monday, the day after an idyllic day of fishing with his son, he was hit by a truck while riding to pick his son up from school.

"I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike," he wrote ominously. "In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t)."

He went on to reveal, "I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again."

Basking in his good fortune, Nev wrote, "I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward."

One of the things he took from the experience was how grateful he was for the day before his big accident — because he'd almost decided against taking the time out of his schedule. Instead, he had a "magical" time with his son, just before a disaster that will affect his health for the near future.

Over 200,000 fans and followers liked Nev's heartfelt post, with many sharing similar near-miss moments.

In video, Nev is seen walking in a neck brace at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in Southampton, New York, and greeting his relived family.

He also shared photos of himself in a hospital bed recovering.

One of the final images of the post shows Nev and his family's feet on a boat on that last perfect day... that wound up not being the last after all.