‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman & Wife Laura Perlongo Expecting Baby #3

Getty Images

Nev Schulman and wife Laura Perlongo are having another baby!

The “Catfish” star posted an Instagram photo of the family showing off their bellies, including Laura’s bump, along with the message, "WE'RE PREGNANT!!! 🤯🤪 #3 #HatTrick.”

Perlongo shared the news, too, revealing she will also be posting about her pregnancy on OnlyFans.

"Cant wait to share all the love and chaos this spring / summer," she wrote.

"@arnold_daniel is a genius aND took these photos and so many moreee. For pregnancy lovers, body stuff and pregnancy 'TMI' is going on ONLY FANS which is gonna be SO MUCH FUN 😛 … Subscribe if you wanna ride along for the full experience (& love pregnant bodies as much as I do) Sending you all the love!!!"

Laura ended with, "THREE!?! gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd. Wish us luck. 💫💫💫.”

She later added to her Instagram Stories, saying her OnlyFans is "not going to be sex stuff," but would be a place to share her pregnancy journey.