Bobby Banas, Dancer in 'West Side Story' & Viral 'Nitty Gritty' Video, Dies at 90

Legendary movie and TV dancer Bobby Banas died July 29 at 90, according to an announcement from his son on Instagram.

"Today was the day that Bobby Banas chose to sore up into the infinite light of the heavens above. A son, brother, father, grandfather and a true legend of stage & screen. You played with the best of them," it read. "You touched and taught so many, gave of your talents and generosity always with a laugh and funny sense of humor. Thanks for being the best pop a kid could ask for. I will love you forever and ever... I know the dance party up above is going to be amazing!!!"

Banas had enjoyed renewed celebrity 11 years ago when a long-forgotten 1964 clip from "The Judy Garland Show" circulated on social media, racking up tens of millions of views. In it, Peter Lawford, Martha Raye and Garland make way for a troupe to interpret the dance called "the Nitty Gritty," with Banas giving the supecharged performance of a lifetime. Watch it here.

Born September 22, 1933, in NYC, Banas began dancing as a child. In 1942, he took ballroom dancing lessons, eventually partnering with child star Natalie Wood in the Michael Panaieff Children's Ballet Company.

Banas worked steadily as a hoofer, appearing in a breathtaking array of pop-iconic films and TV shows, including dancing with live accompaniment from Bill Hailey and His Comets in "Don't Knock the Rock" (1956); "Carousel" (1956); "The Girl Most Likely" (1958) with Jane Powell; "L'il Abner" (1959); "Babes in Toyland" (1961); both "Bye Bye Birdie" (1963) and "Made in Paris" (1966) with Ann-Margret; "The Unsinkable Bobby Brown" (1964) with Debbie Reynolds; "Mary Poppins" (1964) as a chimney sweep in the rooftop scene with Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews; "Billie" (1965) with Patty Duke; the Elvis flick "Girl Happy" (1965); and serving beatnik dance moves to "the Leopard" on a 1966 episode of "Get Smart" opposite Geraldine Brooks.

Along with his "Judy Garland Show" number — which made him a meme at 80 — he is perhaps best remembered as Joyboy in "West Side Story" (1959) and as a lucky guy who receives a big kiss from Marilyn Monroe in the 1960 film "Let's Make Love."

Banas proudly displayed a signed head shot from Monroe on his Instagram that is now likely worth many thousands of dollars.

His later credits were sporadic, including acting in TV movies and on the series "Cagney & Lacey" (1982). His last credit was for "Odd Jobs" in 1986, after which he continued to work as a dance coach and choreographer in L.A.