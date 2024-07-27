Kamala Harris Surprises 'Simpsons' Comic-Con Panel... Sorta!

Getty Images/FOX

Though an earlier report suggested that VP Kamala Harris had made a surprise visit to the Comic-Con "Simpsons" panel Saturday, it turns out the video was resurfaced, not shot for the occasion.

Deadline first reported the use of a Kamala Harris video at the San Diego Comic-Con panel, noting creator Matt Groening had introduced the clip as being of a "superfan."

In the clip, Harris is seen laughing and quoting a "Simpsons" Halloween special from 1996, saying, "We must move forward, not backward, upward, not forward, and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom."

TMZ was able to confirm the footage was made years ago.

Harris's inclusion on the panel was meta — fans have noted that "The Simpsons" has an uncanny track record for accidentally predicting future events, including Donald Trump ascending to the presidency, and have guessed that Lisa Simpson becoming the first woman president of the U.S. on an episode might foretell a Harris win.

Voters in the U.S. presidential election will have the final say in just about 100 days.