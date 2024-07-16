Instagram

Emma Roberts is getting married!

The actress shared the engagement news on Instagram writing, “putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️”

In the photo, Roberts beams alongside John as she flashes her ring.

Emma and Cody first made headlines in October 2022.

E! News reported Roberts had been dating John for two months, after they were introduced through mutual friends.

A source told the outlet that the two were “taking it slow,” adding, “Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people, but knows the day will come soon."

The insider shared about the budding romance, “Emma loves Cody's personality. He's really funny and they have been having a good time together."

In August, John posted a pic of him kissing Emma on a boat, writing on Instagram, “Sweet sweet." In February he shared a birthday tribute to Roberts with a black and white photo, writing, "happy birthday teenie tiny."

John has appeared on “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and “In the Dark.”