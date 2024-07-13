Jana Kramer Weds Allan Russell in a Scottish Castle

Instagram

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell have exchanged "I dos," People magazine reports — and it sounds like it couldn't have been more romantic!

The actress and singer, 40, and the former soccer coach, 43, were wed Saturday at Carnell Estate in Scotland.

Thirty-five friends and family attended, including Kramer's kids Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5; Russell's son Troy, 16; and their 8-month-old, Roman.

They wrote their own vows.

Kramer told the outlet, “I just knew that I wanted to marry him. We had talked about just going away and doing it ourselves, but it was important for me to have the wedding for Jolie and Jace, so they can see that we're married now."

The couple chose Scotland in part due to Russell's heritage, which also explains the kilts and the tartan ribbon-decorated cake! “I really just wanted Scotland to be the background, and that's why I didn't really care about having a certain color or a bunch of flowers. It's such a beautiful country and that is what the spotlight should be on,” Kramer told People.

Kramer had been outspoken about negative public perception of her getting married again. She told "Extra" last month, “I shouldn’t feel shame around it. I think what's hard is people only know what they see written in the headlines. It doesn't feel good to hear, 'Oh, this is gonna be her fourth.' No one knows that I was 19, that was when I met my abuser. I didn't even know him. We went to Vegas. To me, I always say I've been married one time. That was to my children's father [Mike Caussin]. And, you know, that is a marriage. We fought, we tried hard. I'm not gonna call a Vegas wedding and a week wedding a marriage because to me, that's not."

The marriage is her fourth. She was previously briefly married to Michael Gambino and Johnathon Schaech, and was wed to Mike Caussin from 2015-2021.

