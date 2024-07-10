Getty Images

Olivia Munn, 44, and John Mulaney, 41, tied the knot in New York state over the weekend, People magazine reports.

A source shared that the private ceremony took place at a friend’s home with just a witness and their son Malcolm, 2, in attendance.

The couple was first linked in 2021, and welcomed Malcolm the same year.

In recent months, Munn has been vocal about her battle with breast cancer.

The star was diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer last year, and has undergone a double mastectomy, a hysterectomy, an oophorectomy, and other surgeries.

Speaking with “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan in May, she explained, "You never know what's going on in someone's life. Privately, people are battling things that you'd never know."

The actress also spoke of John’s support, saying, “He’s honestly just the best human being. He comes to everything in life with so much compassion and understanding.”

She said the one problem they have is that he’s so funny she has to say, “Leave the room,” because she’s going to “literally pop a stitch.”

Olivia also opened up about the couple expanding their family.

Before her hysterectomy, Munn went through an egg retrieval, which led to two healthy embryos.

“We really just hope that it works out for us to have another baby. We just want one more,” she said, fighting back tears. “I’m not going to ask for too much more in this life, just one more baby.”

John also opened up to Vogue about Munn’s cancer battle a few months ago.

Praising her, he said, “Olivia and I have been through a lot of things together in the past couple years. Just side-by-side, supporting each other through anything. And as her guy, I felt both scared and protective. Even with Malcolm in her lap and me there holding her hand, she was going to be physically fighting this disease alone.”