It looks like Emma Watson has a new man!

Last week, Emma was spotted kissing Kieran Brown, who is a PhD student at Oxford University.

The two were snapped smooching at a bakery close to the university.

An eyewitness told DailyMail.com, “They were chatting together in the [line]. They seemed to have quite a nice vibe.”

“I couldn't hear what they were saying, apart from when she ordered — she got an espresso, a cake, and a juice, or something similar,” the eyewitness added. “She didn't seem to be trying to hide herself, she was just [in line] with him normally. Nobody really reacted to her, but I could see people in the shop recognized her.”

Emma is currently a part-time student at Oxford, where she is studying for a master’s degree.

A source recently told The Sun U.K., “Emma is studying creative writing, and his thesis is all about literary theory — so they have a lot to talk about. She looks so loved-up with Kieran.”

A year ago, news broke about Emma’s split from Brandon Green, son of business tycoon Sir Philip Green.

Over the years, Emma has been romantically linked to California businessman Leo Alexander Robinton, Will Adamowicz, Johnny Simmons, Chord Overstreet, Matthew Janney and Brendan Wallace.