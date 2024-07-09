Julia Fox Seems to Come Out as a Lesbian: ‘So Sorry Boys’

Getty Images

Julia Fox took to TikTok to seemingly come out as a lesbian.

The actress, who just debuted new music at the queer LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, started the video with a clip of user @emgwaciedawgie saying, "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like 'Aww, you hate that man.’”

The post then cuts to Julia walking down the street, saying, "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won't happen again.”

Followers took to the comments to show support. One fan wrote, “Love you Julia we are so happy to have you,” another wrote, “Omg yes mother!! I’ve been waiting for this. So proud of you.”

The announcement comes after Fox shared in May that she was celibate.

The admission was in response to a Bumble campaign and a billboard that stated: "A vow of celibacy is not the answer.” Fox reacted on TikTok saying the ads were “BLAMING WOMEN for a very normal reaction to mens violence.”

She shared in the comments at the time, "2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh."

Julia was previously married to Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020, and they share son Valentino, 3. She was also linked to Drake at one point, and very publicly dated Kanye West.

Her whirlwind relationship with West lasted for two months in 2022. They met on New Year’s Eve in Miami, but had split by Valentine’s Day.

TMZ reports she posted on Instagram Stories at the time, "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

Between her past relationships and racy fashion, Julia is no stranger to trolls. “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with the star in May and she had a very blunt response to her view of haters.