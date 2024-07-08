‘Back to Black’ Star Marisa Abela & Jamie Bogyo Engaged

Getty Images

Marisa Abela is getting married!

The actress, who just played Amy Winehouse in “Back to Black,” is engaged to West End actor Jamie Bogyo after four years of dating.

Bogyo shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Abela holding a rose and beaming as she shows off her gorgeous new bling.

In a video of the proposal, he holds Marisa in his arms and she gives him a big hug. Video also captures Abela’s reaction to a surprise engagement party!

Another video showed Marisa, 27, giving Jamie, 31, a smooch with her ring on full display.

He joked in the caption, “She said she’ll think about it!” Abela replied in the comments, “A weeping mess. 💞”

Back in May, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Marisa and “Back to Black” director Sam Taylor-Johnson about the Winehouse biopic.

Marisa opened up about how she immersed herself in Amy’s soul, saying, “If you think too much about, like, the weight of that responsibility, it just gets on top of you. But the most important thing is just to do as much work as we possibly can and really fall head over heels into immersing yourself in Amy's world and in Amy's soul.”