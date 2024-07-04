Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are first-time parents!

While the couple has not publicly announced the arrival of their little one, TMZ reports the couple was spotted leaving a hospital in Santa Monica on July 3 with their bundle of joy.

A source also confirmed the news to E! News.

July 3 is also Cole’s 28th birthday and Vanessa had posted a tribute to her man on social media.

She wrote, "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven. You make the world a brighter place just by being you."

The actress included a series of photos of the couple, as well as one of Cole cradling a dog.

Hudgens announced her pregnancy in March when she hit the red carpet at the Oscars. The star showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting black gown, dripping in jewels.

The news came just months after Vanessa and Cole’s December 2 wedding. The star and the MLB player said “I do” at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico.

She told Vogue after their big day, “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”